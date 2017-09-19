Can you help feed this hungry kittens?

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to Aberdeenshire animal lovers to help feed hungry kittens who have been rescued or born in the charity’s care.

The charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeen is currently caring for 20 kittens of various ages.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “Over the last few months we have had an influx of kittens in our care, meaning more mouths to feed.

“Although we have plenty of adult cat food, we’re running extremely low on kitten food.

“Kitten food is specially designed to help give youngsters the extra nutrients they need to grow and develop.

“Thankfully, we have lots of dry kitten food at the moment however, our young kittens need weaned onto meat and we desperately need more of this.

“We would really appreciate any donations of kitten food to our centre to help our kittens grow into happy, healthy adults.

“If anyone wants to donate to our centre they can do so by dropping in anytime between 10am and 4pm (closed Tuesday).”

Donations can be sent via the charity’s Amazon Wishlist: https://goo.gl/tGG9gm or handed in to the charity’s Drumoak centre at Drumoak, Banchory AB31 5AJ.