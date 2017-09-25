Cancer research cash from gem of an idea

The fantastic sum of £7000 has been raised for the breast cancer unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary - thanks to the effort of two Broch businesses.

Debbie Cooper, proprietor of Hush Hair Salon, got together with friends to raise cash under the banner ‘Broch Against Breast Cancer 2017’.

Many of the group have friends who have been affected by cancer, and it was decided to put something back to support the magnificent work done by staff at ARI.

So they got in touch with Jay Sprigg, of Unique Jewels, and he created a one-off necklace which he describes on his Facebook page as: “18k White Gold with pave set diamonds.”

Around 130 people attended the grand draw, where a fun afternoon was enjoyed.

So who won the raffle?

Alas, we are unable to say, as the ladies are sworn to secrecy. All we can say is that the winner is planning to give it as a surprise present.

So successful has the fund-raiser been that Debbie and her friends are considering a second raffle.

And Jay says that if you were not lucky enough to win the gold necklace, 20 numbered and limited edition silver versions will be available and retail for £120.