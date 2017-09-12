CAP stabilisation plan

A plan to stabilise and improve the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payment process has been unveiled by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing.

‘CAP Plan for Stabilisation’ will tackle the major causes of poor customer service, error and payment delay by:

* Providing a clear payment schedule for our schemes to help customers plan ahead

* Launching a loan scheme for eligible 2017 Basic Payment Scheme customers

* Operating a reliable IT platform that meets customer expectations

* Setting out customer service standards, supported by streamlined customer guidance and more effective communication processes

Announcing the plan during a statement to Parliament, Mr Ewing said: “We are absolutely committed to ensuring that CAP entitlements are paid promptly and in full, and I am clear that we have not achieved that aim in recent times.

“So in order to deliver payments in full and on a more certain timetable, I am committing to tackling the major causes of poor customer service and experience. This plan, will target specific and sustainable improvements in our approach, business and IT processes, and importantly puts our customers first.

“The plan will produce a leaner service that better helps customers to understand what to expect and when, when applying for future funding, enabling them to plan ahead. “