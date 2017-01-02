Cash boost for Buchan Renal Unit

David Stewart, organiser of the Lizard Festival, presented a cheque for £550 to the Buchan Renal Unit.

He is pictured with Vickie Bruce, dialysis patient with HCSW Yvonne Buchan looking on.

The festival at the Tufted Duck raised £2,200 and the Buchan Renal Unit was one of four charities that received a share of the money.

Senior Charge Nurse, Linda Willows, said: “ I would like to thank all the people who continually give generously to the Buchan Renal Unit to ensure that our patients have the best equipment and comforts whilst they endure their treatment locally.