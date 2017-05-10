Cash machine to stay in village

Buchan residents have been handed a lifeline after a successful campaign to retain a cash machine (ATM) locally.

The SNP's Banff and Buchan General Election candidate Dr Eilidh Whiteford made the move after Clydesdale Bank revealed it would be closing a number of branches including the one in Mintlaw.

The Mintlaw branch is set to close its doors on Thursday (May 11), but Dr Whiteford called for the ATM to be saved after residents raised concerns over the decision.

In correspondence from the bank to Dr Whiteford, Clydesdale Bank confirmed it “does intend” to retain an ATM.

An official added the ATM would be moved from its current location in a bid to secure its “long-term” future.

Commenting, Dr Whiteford said: “The decision to close the Clydesdale Bank in Mintlaw will be a real loss to the local community.

“Access, especially for older people in rural communities is imperative and so I am pleased to hear an ATM will be retained.

“While the decision to close the bank will be felt by those who use it regularly, this should be a small reprieve for people in the community.”