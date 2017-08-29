Celebration at Broch campus

Celebrating the Difference is back at North East Scotland College, Fraserburgh, on Saturday, September 16, from noon to 3pm.

It is a free, fun-packed afternoon of entertainment for all the family. There will be Thai dancing as well as the local Mutiny Tribal Belly Dancers.

Princesses Anna and Elsa will entertain the children, pluse face painting and balloon sculpting. Try Kevin’s wonderful light show again - and maybe see one or two of the Circo Modo stilt walkers and clowns.

The Aberdeen Bhangra Crew will teach steps of this Indian dance.

There will be singing from Lighthouse Rock and Highland dancing from the Lawrence Academy.

If you enjoy new foods there will be selections from all around the world, including Moroccan and Indian.

There will also be ‘country’ stalls illustrating many countries whose people have made their home in the Broch and who wish to show more of the culture of their homes. So far Thai , Lithuanian , Brazil , Poland, Portugal and Scotland have confirmed attendance.

On stalls will be lots of good information about local services, such as welfare rights, transport and fire safety as well as local voluntary organisations, like the Here for You centre, Grampian Opportunities, and Fraserburgh in Touch group.

Celebrating the Difference aims to bring together people from the many different countries and cultures who live in and around Fraserburgh and people with disabilities.