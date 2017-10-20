Charity reports decline in women regularly checking their breasts

Some 51% of women in the North East Scotland are not regularly checking themselves

The number of women in North East Scotland who are *regularly checking for the signs and symptoms of breast cancer has declined from last year warns leading charity Breast Cancer Now.

Figures show an 8% drop in the number of women checking their breasts compared with 2016 (49% vs 40%). According to the research carried out by Breast Cancer Now and YouGov, 51% of women in North East Scotland are not regularly checking themselves.

The survey also reveals that the main reason given by women in Scotlandfor not checking more often is simply because they forget (46%).

The charity is also concerned that women in North East Scotland are unaware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, with research highlighting that 20% of Scottish women don’t check more often as they don’t know what to look for when checking their breasts.

Breast Cancer Now is calling for women across North East Scotland to check themselves regularly for the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. It’s Touch, Look, Check guide helps women know the signs and symptoms to look out for, including:

* A lump that may not be seen, but might be felt;

* Changes to skin texture such as dimpling or puckering;

* Changes in appearance or direction of the nipple;

* Nipple discharge;

* Rash or crusting on the nipple.

The charity has also launched a new online Breast Quiz, which contains seven multiple choice questionscovering signs and symptoms, breast awareness, screening, lifestyle factors and myths about breast cancer.

The health quiz will to help inform women on the importance of regular self-checking and test their knowledge of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Lawrence Cowan, Policy and Campaigns Manager for Breast Cancer Now in Scotland, said: “This is a worrying trend. When 51 per cent of women in North East Scotland say they are not regularly self-checking it’s clear that much more work is needed to help women be breast aware.

“The earlier breast cancer is found the more likely you are to have a positive outcome. In fact, you’re five times more likely to survive breast cancer if it’s caught in its earliest stage.**

“By 2050, we want everyone who develops breast cancer to live. Encouraging more women to check themselves regularly for the signs and symptoms of breast cancer can help save lives.

“We want more women in Scotland to regularly check their breasts, get to know what looks and feels normal for them and to report any unusual changes to their doctor.

“It’s as easy as Touch, Look, Check.”