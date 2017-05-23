Classmates catch up at reunion

Over 100 classmates attended School Reunion in the Broch recently.

Over 100 classmates attended a Fraserburgh Academy Reunion at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on Saturday, May 20 to celebrate being 50 this year.

A fantastic night was had by all as they danced the night away to 80's music along with DJ Brian Topping.

The Committee would like to thank Fraserburgh Leisure Centre for their delicious stovies and profesional service, The Corner Shop for selling their tickets and Alan Henderson for supplying the 80's Bingo Game.

Proceeds from the evening came to a total of £680 thanks to raffle sales and donations, and will be donated to the local Fraserburgh RNLI Station.