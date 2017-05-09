Clean bill of health for Buchan's hospitals

Patients have described cleanliness standards at three Aberdeenshire hospitals as “exceptional” in the last independent inspection report which is published today.

The Healthcare Environment Inspectorate (HEI), the country’s top independent health watchdog, said it found “very good” cleanliness standards at Peterhead, Ugie and Fraserburgh Hospitals an inspection on March 2 and 3.

HEI interviewed 19 patients across the hospitals during their two-day inspection with patients variously describing ward cleanliness as “very good”, “extremely impressive” and “exceptional”.

Following the publication of the findings, Adam Coldwells, Chief Officer for Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, has written to staff at each of the hospital’s to congratulate them on their “exemplary” work and commended their commitment to first class patient care and safety standards.

Lorna Watt, who is Buchan Location Manager for Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We are really pleased to hear that 100% of patients questioned by inspectors were positive about the cleanliness of wards.

“That is a ringing endorsement of all the extra effort staff put into ensuring that the hospitals are as safe and as clean as they possibly can be.”

Lorna continued: “We are happy with the positive comments inspectors made but we also know there are always areas where things can be further improved.

“That’s why we’ve already taken steps to ensure that the feedback around better cleaning of some chair cushions is acted upon and improved.”

At Fraserburgh Hospital, accident and emergency as well as Brucklay, Kinnaird and Philorth wards were inspected. The inspection at Peterhead included the Summers Ward and Midwifery Unit while at Ugie Hospital, the Ravenscraig ward was also inspected.

Peterhead Community Hospital is a 35-bed community hospital. The hospital provides GP acute services for medical assessment and palliative care. It also has small renal, midwifery-led maternity and minor injuries units.

Ugie Hospital, Peterhead, is a 14-bed community hospital. The hospital provides care of the elderly and rehabilitation and enablement services. It also has a day hospital which offers assessment of patients with early stage cognitive impairment.

Fraserburgh Hospital is a 49-bed community hospital. The hospital provides GP acute services for medical assessment, palliative care and rehabilitation or convalescence following surgery or acute illness.