Co-op's gift to trio of charities

For the past six months, customers and staff from Mintlaw and Strichen Co-ops have been earning 1% for local charities,when they buy Coop own brand food.
Last week three local charities received their cheques from the staff of Mintlaw Co-op.
A massive £5,103 was paid out between the charities.
Buchan Dial-a-Bus received £1,747; Grampian Child Bereavement got £1,694 and Strichen Community Park received £1,662.
This money has been raised through the Co-op membership scheme.
When a Co-op member buys own brand products from food stores they earn 5% reward for themselves with a futher 1% going to local causes.