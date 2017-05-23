Cold callers top poll of 100 things that drive Brits mad

Cold callers, stepping in dog poo, queue-jumpers, kids screaming in public and people walking slowing in front of you are the top five things that make Brits say ‘get me outta here’, according to a new study by GalaSpins.com.

The research, which polled more than 2,002 people aged 18-651, looked into the things that drive us mad but also what instantly improves our mood.

The top ten things that drive us mad (full list from 11-100 below):

1 Cold callers 25.2%

2 Stepping in dog poo 24.8%

3 Queue-jumpers 20.6%

4 Kids screaming in public 19.6%

5 People walking slowly in front of you 19.1%

6 Being put on hold 18.9%

7 Breaking down (car) 18.1%

8 Getting an unexpected hefty bill 17.5%

9 Drivers not indicating 17.3%

10 Loss of Wi-Fi at a key moment 17.2%

Within the top ten, three things related to owning a car, suggesting that driving is a key stress-inducer for many Brits.

Whilst we may be a nation that is easily irritated, the study revealed that turning a bad day into a good day is surprisingly simple; just add sunshine!

The top five things that help us to feel more contented are:

1 Sunshine 17.1%

2 A hug 15.0%

3 A cup of tea 11.6%

4 Spending time with family or friends 11.5%

5 Chocolate 10.7%

Susan Dawkins, Health Transformation Expert offered some insight into how we can manage day-to-day stresses: “The biggest thing we can do to deal with our stress, is to change our thoughts. We are all in control of our emotions and how we react to any given situation.

“By changing our thoughts, thinking happy things, we can immediately reduce our stress and put ourselves in a better mood. It really does boil down to what we think.”

Karina Adrian, PR & Brand Partnership Manager at GalaSpins.com added: “There is no denying that as a nation we can sometimes be guilty of letting the little things get on top of us. What’s great is that we recognise what also improves our mood too – and we’re often not asking for much!

“Whilst we can’t control the weather, everyone can enjoy a chill out on the sofa with a brew. And relax.”

