Companies invited to enter Life with Style Awards

The North-east of Scotland’s companies are being urged to put themselves forward for the 2017 Life with Style Awards, hosted by Trend Productions Ltd.

Gill Buyers, Trend’s director, said: “In the economic conditions we currently find ourselves in The Life with Style Awards are a fantastic way for established, new and small to medium sized businesses to shout about how fabulous they are and to show people that the North-east has a lot to be proud of.

“They are all about excellence in the areas that contribute to the quality of life people enjoy here in the North-east. It might be a great hairdresser, the best place to have a cocktail, a fabulous restaurant or a heavenly hotel – the Life with Style Awards celebrate the best lifestyle businesses throughout Aberdeen City and Shire.

This year, there are 15 awards up for grabs, in 13 categories: Local Retailer of the Year; Excellence in Beauty; Best Place to Eat (divided into three sub-categories: Restaurants and Bistros; Coffee Shops and Cafes and Local Flavours); Excellence in Hairdressing; The Creative Award; Hotel of the Year; Health and Wellbeing Award; The Fitness Award; Best Bar; The Community Award; Best New Business; Trend Readers’ Award and Lasting Contribution to the North-east’s Lifestyle Scene. Entry details are available on www.trendmagazine.co.uk with entries open from now until March 29 at noon.

An independent panel of judges headed up by Karen Molloy, Thorpe Molloy Recruitment and Ken Massie, VisitScotland, selects the finalists and winners in each category. A celebratory evening is held for finalists on Wednesday, May 24, followed by the Awards ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, June 15 at Ardoe House Hotel.