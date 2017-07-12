Councillor calls for beach clean-up

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping has called for a tidy-up of the town’s beach area.

Cllr Topping said he was dismayed on a recent visit to the beach to see the area covered in litter and weeds.

He told the Herald: “I’m continually going on about keeping our beautiful beach and at its best, but when I went down there recently it was a mess.

“The lower prom area had not been brushed and there was a lot of litter lying around.

“Also, the children’s paddling pool in the play area has weeds and moss all over the path around it.

“As well as that, there were small seats there - three of them - and they are all missing so I’ve asked officers if these can be replaced and to get the whole place spruced up,” he said.

“We’re now into the summer season and the beach is extremely popular with locals and tourists so it really should be kept clean and inviting for folk” he said.

“There are also little toy cranes that the children sit on and play with and one of these is broken, so again, I’ve asked the officers if this can be replaced as soon as possible.

“The council painted the fence down at the beach last year so now we want the rest of the area to be upgraded and for the litter and the weeds to be removed from there.

“We have a beautiful beach on our doorstep and one we should be proud of,” said Cllr Topping, “So it’s disappointing to see it left in such a mess,.

“Hopefully this will be cleaned up in the very near future,” he added.