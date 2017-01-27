Couple’s Platinum day

A Rathen couple have celebrated a marital milestone, clocking up 70 years together.

Georgina and Bob McDonald celebrated their Platinum anniversary on Saturday, January 21, surrounded by family and friends.

The couple, both of whom are 90, first met at a dance hall in Fraserburgh.

Georgina said that despite the venue, Bob couldn’t dance so she used to hide from him.

Bob was a Cadet in the Army before leaving Fraserburgh to join up with the Paratroopers.

He eventually learned to dance and shortly after the war was able to convince Georgina to get married.

However, just a few days after the wedding Bob had to leave his bride behind having been recalled by the Army to fly out to Egypt.

With the war eventually behind him Bob returned home and took on a sawmill business in Fraserburgh.

Today the couple live in Rathen and have five children - two boys and three girls - as well as 13 grandchildren.

Georgina said the couple were lucky to have been blessed with health over the years and had enjoyed a very happy life together.

Asked what the secret to a long and happy marriage was, Georgina said that it was essential to have a balance in every relationship.

“I can only say that you have to be able to give and take,” she said.

Recognising their momentous day, Aberdeenshire Councillor Michael Watt was on hand to present the couple with flowers and a bottle of malt whisky.

They also received a congratulatory card from Her Majesty The Queen.