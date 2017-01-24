Couple’s re-run of wedding 50 years on

A North-east couple have celebrated their Golden Wedding with a re-enactment of their special day.

Harold and Eileen Smith (nee Ironside) of Cornfield Road, Turriff, celebrated 50 years of marriage on December 31.

Eileen was born and bred in Fraserburgh and the couple moved to Turriff when they got married in 1966.

Harold had spent the past four months organising the special surprise for Eileen for the day.

The couple’s son, Jeff, told the Herald: “She knew there was something up but didn’t know what.

“Dad had arranged for as many people as possible who had attended the original wedding to attend a service in the same church they got married in - Fraserburgh South Church - and got the current minister to present a service where they renewed their wedding vows,” he said

“It was really touching. Everyone then headed to Fraserburgh Leisure Centre for a meal and a few drinks before making their own way off to celebrate Hogmanay,” he said.

Jeff added: “We had to go to Banff Springs for a Hogmanay meal as mum had booked it not knowing what dad had in store!”



