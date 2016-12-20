Appeal for information after housebreakings

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a number of housebreakings and attempted housebreakings at commercial premises in the Fraserburgh area in the early hours of Monday, December 19.

Officers have received reports of businesses being targeted in the College Bounds area, West Shore Road and Anderson Place.

As a result a low three-figure sum of damage in total has been caused. A high three-figure sum of cash in total was also stolen.

Officers believe the incidents are linked and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Richard Cooper said: "I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in any of the areas mentioned to contact Police as soon as possible.

"It is extremely unusual for a number of commercial premises to be targeted in a short space of time, and I can assure the public extensive inquiries are ongoing to detect the person, or persons, responsible.

"Contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."