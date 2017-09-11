Appeal for information following break-in to HM Coastguard Fraserburgh

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a break-in to HM Coastguard Fraserburgh.

Nothing was taken from the station at West Shore Industrial Estate, however damage was caused to a vehicle and the service was disrupted for several hours at the weekend once the break-in was discovered.

It is the second time in the space of a year the station has been targeted, the last occasion being November 2016.

DC Richard Cooper, who is leading the investigation, said: "We understand this latest incident took place between 11pm on Thursday September 7 and 2.30pm on Saturday September 9, and I would urge anyone who was in the area during these dates and times to please get in touch if you saw anything suspicious.

"Although nothing was taken on this occasion, this mindless act has caused a great deal of disruption, inconvenience and needless worry to those who are trying to provide a vital service to the public. I can provide every assurance that extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the person - or people - responsible.

"Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."