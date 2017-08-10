Appeal for information following vandalism

Officers in Fraserburgh are investigating damage caused to an item of plant machinery at a construction site on South Harbour Road.

Cables were cut and lights removed from a tar paving machine sometime between 7.30pm on Thursday, August 3 and 7am on Friday, August 4. The estimated cost of the damage caused was a low four-figure sum of money.

Investigating officer PC Robyn Watt said: "If anyone knows anything about this incident or remembers seeing anything suspicious in the area last week I would ask that they contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0798 of the 4th August.

"I would also like to remind the public that construction sites are dangerous and no one should be entering such places or tampering with any machinery."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.