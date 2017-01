Police have appealed for witnesses following the theft of four Suzuki Scrambler motorbikes from a rural property at Hillside, Banff.

The incident happened between 12.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday, January 3.

Electrical items and helmets were also stolen.

DC Richard Cooper said: "The bikes are valued at around a low five-figure sum of money and it is likely that a vehicle would have been used to take them. We are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us on 101."