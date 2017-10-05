Braw Broch Bobbies boost charities

Fraserburgh Police have presented £800, the proceeds from their recent open day and charity BBQ, which attracted more than 2,000 visitors, to two local charities.

PC Julie Galloway presented £400 to Caroline Irvine of Sands; and PC Wayne Bedford gave the same amount to Jane-Marie Willox and James Wood of Enable Scotland.

PC Bedford said: “The open day was only on for four hours but we welcomed over 2,000 people, which was amazing. As well as a tour of the station including the cells, visitors could try on a uniform, have their fingerprints taken, meet and talk to local community officers and also specialist officers including our Roads Policing Unit, Dive and Marine Unit, crime reduction plus a dog handler and police dogs. The charity BBQ and sponge-a-bobby stalls did particularly well! The amount raised would not have been possible without the generous support we received from local businesses, including the Fraserburgh branches of Tesco, Asda, Co-op, Farmfoods, Iceland and Lidl, Halfords in Peterhead, Fabulous Faces face-painting and the Spotty Bag Shop in Banff.” Picture Duncan Brown