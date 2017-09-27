Drug recovery in Fraserburgh

Cocaine and heroin with a combined estimated street value of £3,000 has been seized after drugs search warrants were carried out in the North East.

The drugs were recovered on Tuesday, 26 September, from the Fraserburgh and Aberdeen areas.

As a result two men aged 34 and 35 and a woman aged 31 were charged and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (September 27).

A woman aged 44 is also anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant John Snedden said: "Police Scotland is committed to targeting those involved in the illegal supply of drugs in the North East. We continue to encourage anyone with information or concerns relating to drugs to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."