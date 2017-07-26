Fans advised ahead of big game

Police Scotland are encouraging football fans to enjoy tomorrow night's UEFA Europa League qualifying game between Aberdeen and Apollon Limassol but to act responsibly and arrive in good time.

The game, which will kick off at 7.45pm tomorrow (Thursday, July 27), will be the first time the Cypriot team and Aberdeen Football Club have met in this tournament.

Match Commander Superintendent Richard Craig said: "We are expecting a high number of home fans to attend the game to support Aberdeen as well as several away supporters flying into the city.

"We have been working closely with both clubs to ensure supporters enjoy a great night of European football. I'm sure the vast majority of Dons fans will behave appropriately and ensure that visiting fans are given a warm welcome, however anyone who does not will be dealt with firmly.

"I would take this opportunity to remind fans that they should not drink alcohol in the street, in the Stadium, or when travelling to and from the game. Those who attend the ground drunk will not be permitted entry into the stadium and will be arrested.

“Officers will be closely monitoring fans entering the match and will be specifically looking out for anyone in possession of pyrotechnics. We will robustly enforce legislation in respect of pyrotechnics and alcohol before, during and after the match to minimise any disorder or antisocial behaviour.

"Our advice to supporters is come and enjoy what I'm sure will be an enjoyable game, and a great occasion for the city but do so responsibly."