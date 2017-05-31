Four charged following recovery of £80,000 worth of drugs

Drugs including heroin and cocaine worth in the region of £80,000 have been recovered from the Peterhead and Fraserburgh areas as part of an intelligence-led operation.

As a result two males aged 28, and 16 and a woman aged 27 have been charged and are anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, May 31.

A number of search warrants were executed and the drugs were recovered from Birnie Place, Fraserburgh, Errol Street, Peterhead and St Andrews Drive in Fraserburgh yesterday, Tuesday, 30 May.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "The recovery of this substantial amount of drugs yesterday demonstrates the commitment we have towards targeting those involved in the supply of controlled drugs in the North East.

"Various specialist resources were used in the operation, including CID, Roads Policing and local Community Policing Teams. This enforcement activity is not a one off, Police Scotland targets those dealing drugs on a daily basis.

"As well as targeting particular individuals we will also act upon reports from the public so we need you to call us and provide that information. I would ask that you call and report any suspected drug related activity in your area or speak to any officer."

Inspector Kevin Goldie of the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team said: "My staff work on a daily basis targeting those involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

"We have local officers working with specialist units from within Police Scotland to make our area a hostile environment for those dealing drugs.

"Anyone with concerns relating to drug misuse can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."