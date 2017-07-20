Further two charged in connection with Fraserburgh murder

Police Scotland can confirm that a further two men, aged 24 and 52, have been charged in connection with the murder of Gary Clampett.

The 39-year-old died following reports of a disturbance in the Fernie Place area of Fraserburgh in the early hours of Sunday June 18, 2017.

Police officers along with the Scottish Ambulance Service attended but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The men are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court later today (Thursday, July 20).