Investigation continues into Fraserburgh murder

A major investigation into the death of a 39-year-old man in Fraserburgh will continue today (Monday, June 19), with additional high-visible patrols and extensive house-to-house enquiries being carried out in the area.

Police were alerted to a large-scale disturbance in the Fernie Place area of the town at around 4am yesterday (Sunday, June 18).

On arrival officers discovered the body of Gary Clampett, from Fraserburgh, within a property.

The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended but he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A number of people are currently assisting Police with enquiries. More information will be released when available.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter from the Police Scotland Major Investigation Team, who is leading the inquiry, said: “A major investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding Mr Clampett’s death is ongoing and at an early stage.

“There’s no doubt that what happened will cause concern within the community, however I would like to stress that we are treating it as an isolated and contained incident and that at no point was there any threat to members of the public.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation yesterday while the investigation team protected the scene.

“There will be a visible Police presence in the area today as we continue with our enquiries and I would once again ask for the public’s patience.

“We will be carrying out additional patrols in the area and extensive house-to-house enquiries and I would urge anyone with information to please speak to any officer you see.

“You can also contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

“In particular I would ask anyone with private CCTV in the area of Fernie Place to get in touch.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Clampett’s family and friends at this difficult time.”