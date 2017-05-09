Licensed premises checks carried out in Fraserburgh

A number of licensed premises checks have been carried out as part of an operation in the Fraserburgh area to tackle any anti-social behaviour.

Officers carried out the operation on Saturday, May 6, and dealt with a number of offences including drugs, anti-social behaviour and anti-social driving.

Five anti-social behaviour warnings were given for people being removed from licensed premises or warned regarding their behaviour and two drivers were warned in relation to anti-social driving.

In addition three people were found to be in possession of suspected Class A and B drugs. Two fixed penalty notices were also given for breach of the peace offences.

Constable Rikki Henderson, who led the operation, said: ''On Saturday night an operation was set up within Fraserburgh targeting the local licensed premises, the operation comprised of response officers, Special Constables, the local Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit and the drugs dog.

''Our message is clear we want people to enjoy what is on offer in our towns but to do so safely and responsibly. The supply of drugs and associated anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will work with our communities and partners to deal with the issue robustly. It has a direct impact on anti-social behaviour and crime - as well as public health.

"We will continue to work closely with licensed premises, our partners and the communities of Fraserburgh and the surrounding areas to ensure the residents can enjoy their weekends hassle free."