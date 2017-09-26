Man charged after break-ins at Fraserburgh Coastguard

A 38-year-old man has been charged in relation to two alleged break-ins to HM Coastguard Fraserburgh.

The incidents happened earlier this month and in November 2016.

DC Richard Cooper said: "Extensive enquiries into these incidents were carried out and we would like to thank members of the public who assisted us while the investigation was ongoing."

The man is anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow (Wednesday, September 27).