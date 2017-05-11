Man charged following Broch robbery

Police Scotland can confirm that a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a store in the Watermill Road area of Fraserburgh during the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 10).

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Thursday May 11).

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "Thank you to the local community for your patience while this incident was dealt with."

A low three figure sum of cash was reported stolen in the incident. No one was injured or harmed.