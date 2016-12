Police Scotland can confirm that a 30-year-old man from the Banff area has been charged in connection with a number of alleged Housebreakings and Attempted Housebreakings at commercial premises in Fraserburgh earlier this week (Monday December 19).

He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Thursday December 22).

Detective Constable Richard Cooper said: "Thanks to all members of the community who provided officers with information and assistance."