Plea to motorists not to drink and drive

Police in the North East have made a plea to motorists not to drive while under the influence of alcohol after figures released by the Scottish Government revealed the region was one of the worst areas for offending in Scotland.

Regional breakdowns showed a total of 80 motorists were caught over the limit between December, 2 to January 2, 2017.

Local Area Commander Road Policing North Chief Inspector Louise Blakelock said: “It is extremely disappointing that despite the many warnings that have been given so many people have been found to be over the limit while driving.

“It is clear that there are still a minority of motorists who will not only put their own life at risk but that of other road users.

“It is a proven fact that any alcohol in your system can drastically impair your ability to drive. That so many drivers are still continuing to ignore this is a matter of huge concern. Our message is clear there is no safe limit for drinking and driving. If you are getting behind the wheel of a car do not drink or take drugs.

"Unfortunately these figures show that drink driving is still prevalent on our roads and we see it across all communities.

“We are focused on deterring this type of behaviour with high visibility and unmarked patrols but we also ask that if you have concerns regarding someone behind the wheel you get in touch.

"On a positive note we are regularly receiving calls from concerned members of the public and urge that this continues.

"If you are concerned about someone behind the wheel of a vehicle for whatever reason that you contact police as soon as is it is safe to do so."