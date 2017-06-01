Police appeal for information on missing teenager

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace 17-year-old Ellis Crombie, who has been reported missing from the Froghall Terrace area of Aberdeen.

Ellis would normally reside in Ellon, but has been living with friends in Aberdeen for a few days.

He not believed to have access to vehicles and is known to frequent Seaton Park and the Broadhill areas of Aberdeen as well as Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

He is described as being around 5ft7 to 5ft10 tall with short light brown hair which is combed over. He is believed to be wearing a baseball cap, a black and grey Northface jacket and blue shorts.

This behaviour is out of character for Ellis and is a cause of concern for his family and the Police.

Anyone with information which may assist in tracing Ellis is asked to phone Police Scotland on 101.