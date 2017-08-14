Police appeal to trace missing girls

Police Scotland is appealing for information in order to trace sisters Grace Elizabeth McKinney (8) and Kara McKinney (5), who have been reported missing.

Officers have said that they are eager to trace Grace and Kara in order to confirm their wellbeing.

Grace and Kara are thought to be travelling with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and Woody (3). They are travelling in a cream coloured Eldis Autoquest Motorhome, license plate number H36 PBO.

Grace and Kara were last known to be in the Aylth area and have previously been known to camp with their father in the West coast area, Fort William and Skye.

Grace is described as 4’10” slim with red/auburn hair and Kara is 4’0” with red/auburn hair.

If you have any information which may assist Police in tracing Grace and Kara please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3165 11/08/17 or approach any police Scotland Officer.