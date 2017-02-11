Police crackdown on careless driving in Fraserburgh

A team of volunteers from across the North East has helped crack down on antisocial and careless driving in the Fraserburgh area.

Special Constables forming the North East’s Special Constable Task Force, along with Fraserburgh’s Community Policing Team undertook the operation Saturday February 4.

The Task Force, made up of Special Constables from across the North East formed last year and as well as policing their own communities, got together to form a team trained to tackle different policing issues. A total of 40 drivers were stopped and 8 charged in connection with various offences including speeding offences, driving with no licence and careless driving. A vehicle was also seized by police. Inspector Kevin Goldie of the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team said: “This work shows our commitment to the Fraserburgh area and along with our local team, the Task Force made this a hostile place for antisocial drivers. Those warned regarding antisocial driving can face their vehicle being seized in future.”