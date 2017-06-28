Police focus on having a safe summer by tackling violence head-on

A three-month national campaign to crackdown on Summer violence was launched by Police Scotland on Wednesday.

The umbrella Scotland-wide campaign will tackle alcohol-related violence, offensive weapons and disorder & anti-social behaviour and will be delivered by local police divisions, which will target hot spots specific to their local violence profile.

Police Scotland aims to reduce public space violence, disorder and antisocial behaviour through effective deployment of resources, prevention techniques, enforcement operations and education and awareness activity.

This means that divisions will use enhanced intelligence-led policing and predictive analysis tools to identify root causes of disorder at a local level and direct resources to specifically tackle the people involved in those crimes in the right time and place.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “Tackling violent crime and disorder is a priority for us and Operation Myriad is a great example of the local work being undertaking to tackle this issue.

“While overall violent crime continues to drop across the country, we have seen increases in some specific crime types such as murder, serious assault and robbery.

" Violent crime has a substantial economic and social cost to Scotland’s communities and it is really clear that the over consumption of alcohol is a major factor. Local crime analysis indicates that alcohol is a factor in over half of all violent incidents we deal with and whilst understanding the root causes of violence is complex this clear link is very concerning..

“Over the summer ahead local officers will be working closely with the licensed trade to implement measures that can reduce violence such as 'Best Bar None' staff training, or education and diversionary work with young people on the triggers and consequences of violence.

“This work will complement the range of operations carried out by divisions to target violence that is specific to them at a local level."