Police re-appeal for information following Broch theft

Officers have again appealed for information following the theft of a mid three-figure sum of money, jewellery and two dolls from a property at Hanover Street.

Police are also looking to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquiries.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Tuesday, December 6.

The first man is described as about 6ft tall in his 30's, white, with a local accent. He has receding dark hair, missing teeth and was wearing a dark waterproof jacket and black trousers.

The second man is described as white, aged approximately 20 - 25, 5ft 8ins tall, stocky build with a local accent. He was wearing a dark waterproof jacket and a scarf.

It is understood the two men may have been seen near to the town centre of Fraserburgh between 6pm and 7pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.