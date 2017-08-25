Police remind public to be safe at Strichen Marquee

Police Scotland has issued a safety warning to those attending the Strichen Marquee this weekend.

Officers are reminding people to be responsible and not to spoil the event for themselves or others.

Chief Inspector Murray Main said: "We want people to enjoy the events but to think about their actions and of course the actions of friends and family members. I'd specifically ask parents to take the opportunity in advance of both Friday and Saturday night to speak to their teenage sons and daughters and remind them about their behaviour.

"Last year, a small minority of younger individuals made poor decisions as a result of drinking to excessive levels and caused some issues in the village.

"We will have additional officers in attendance this weekend to prevent any disorder."

The deployment is part of Operation PINE, the Division's ongoing preventative initiative to reduce violent crime - of which one of the most important aspects is that the public take personal responsibility for their behaviour.

CI Main added: "Please be assured that our increased presence this weekend is simply to ensure that everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

"The last thing we want to do is spoil anyone's fun, however occasionally a very small minority go out of their way to cause trouble and I want these people to know in advance that we will not take any drunken, violent or anti-social behaviour lightly.

"If you are intent on ruining what should be a great event, know that you will be dealt with robustly including bans on attending future shows and events and even appearing in court. Consider your alcohol intake and don't place yourself or others in a vulnerable position.

"Stay with people you know and plan your evening to make sure you know how you intend to get home. Also don't get in your vehicle following a night's drinking. Drink driving is never worth the risk.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our partners for their assistance in supporting us to deploy additional resources at this event. It is crucial we work together with the support of the public to ensure these events are memorable for all the right reasons. Your actions are your responsibility."