Police seek information on missing Mintlaw man

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace Stephen Barron, 66, who has been reported missing from his home in Mintlaw.

Mr Barron was last seen on Friday, September 8, and officers are concerned for his welfare as it is out of character for him to go missing.

Stephen is described as 5' 7" tall, of slim build with thinning grey hair. He is believed to be driving a blue Renault Capture motor car, registered number SY17 OGH.

Sergeant Andy Sawers said: "It is out of character for Stephen not to be in touch with his family and we are concerned for his welfare.

"It is thought that he may be in the Blackpool area and we would ask that anyone who has seen his car contacts us as soon as possible.

"Any person with any information regarding Stephen's whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident WP170903281."