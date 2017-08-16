Police seek witnesses to hate crime

Officers from British Transport Police are looking to identify witnesses to a hate crime on board a train to Aberdeen from Glasgow Queen Street.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 6, on board the 10.45am service from Glasgow Queen Street.

Eight men had joined the service at Glasgow, believed to be heading towards the Aberdeen FC v Hamilton Academicals FC match in Aberdeen.

During the journey, the men became abusive and threatening towards other passengers. They were chanting racial and religious hatred songs. All men then left the service at Aberdeen.

A number of passengers who were on board the train then reported the incident to police.

Now, officers are looking to speak with anyone who was on the service and witnessed this group’s behaviour. Please get in touch as your information could prove vital in our enquiries.

Likewise, if you know the men who were chanting these racist songs, then please get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information can get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1700054028. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.