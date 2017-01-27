Police to crack down on uninsured drivers

Uninsured drivers are to be targeted next week by Police Scotland, in partnership with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB), in a week of action starting on Monday (January 30) and running through to Sunday (February 5).

Police Scotland has advised all drivers to ensure they are covered by valid insurance, prior to the campaign starting on Monday.

Road Policing Officers, who will be supported by their divisional colleagues, will use the latest intelligence to focus on known uninsured drivers and hotspots, with drivers found to be breaking the law facing points, fines and having their vehicle seized and potentially crushed.

Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston, Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, said: “This campaign will be delivered through a combination of mobile and static road checks, involving all Road Policing officers across Scotland with support from divisional colleagues across the entire country.

"Officers will be using the latest intelligence to target potential uninsured drivers and hotspots, and by doing this we hope to minimise the inconvenience caused to the general public while maximising the effectiveness of the operation.

“We are committed to achieving the Scottish Government’s 2020 casualty reduction targets. The MIB states that more than 26,000 people are injured every year by uninsured drivers, and so Police Scotland will continue to target uninsured drivers, as they present an unnecessary risk to other road users.”

Neil Drane, Head of Enforcement Services, at MIB said: “There are thousands of uninsured vehicles in Scotland, with officers from across Scotland seizing in excess of 8000 vehicles during 2016 through their partnership approach with MIB.

"This is a considerable increase on the number of vehicles seized in 2015 and shows our determination to stop those drivers using uninsured vehicles and remove their vehicles from the roads. The MIB will provide close support to the operation, in terms of increased staffing at their Police Helpline facility and by attending several roadside checks.”

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “As I know to my own cost, it is important that drivers in Scotland check their insurance policy to make sure they are properly insured at all times.

​“The Scottish Government is committed, through Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2020, to achieving safer road travel in Scotland through a partnership approach.

“I welcome this latest campaign which focuses on uninsured drivers across the country for the benefit of other road users. I hope my example reminds others to check their policies, and I remain committed to my work to improve Scotland’s transport system and make sure our roads are safer for everyone.”