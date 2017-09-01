Q&A with PC Robyn Watt: ‘My work is so exciting’

The Fraserburgh Herald will be starting a new regular feature from Fraserburgh Police Office.

We’ve teamed up with the local office to provide you with all the latest news, appeals and updated from the local area.

To kick it off, we had a quick question and answer session with PC Robyn Watt.

Why did you want to become a police officer and how long have you been in the job?

I have been a police officer for three years now and what made me want to join is the wide variety the job has to offer. No two days are the same and that’s what I love the most.

What did you do before becoming a police officer?

I joined the police when I was 19 after being unsuccessful when I was 17. During this time I tried to gain as much life experience as possible, by working in a local sports centre and teaching highland dancing at a professional level.

What sort of police activities do you typically get involved in?

Having worked in Aberdeen for three years, I have dealt with all sorts of incidents from assaults to situations which may not be of criminal nature, such as mental health. I also enjoy engaging with my community and attending local events.

What do you enjoy about being a police officer?

The variety and the not knowing aspect of every job I attend is very exciting and this is what I enjoy the most.

What do you find most frustrating about being a police officer?

The paper work side of the job is rather frustrating however I understand that it has to be done. I would much rather spend time out in my community, engaging with the public than sitting in the office.

What has been a career high point for you so far?

There have been many high points to my career thus far, from gaining my blue lights to achieving an award for being a part of Operation Smallwood, a local initiative based on tackling anti-social behaviour.

Is the job how you imagined it would be?

Yes it is, and more. Before joining the police I had little appreciation of just how much the police do, and the vast range of jobs we attend.

I am very lucky to be a part of such a big team and this makes the job worthwhile.

I thoroughly enjoy being a Police Officer and I would highly recommend it to anyone.