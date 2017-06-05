ScotRail Alliance and British Transport Police prepare for Scotland v England

The ScotRail Alliance and British Transport Police (BTP) are issuing travel advice to all customers ahead of Scotland’s football World Cup qualifier against England on Saturday, June 10.

Extra carriages will be added to services between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High, as well as on key services between Glasgow, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, East Kilbride, Alloa and Stirling. However, services are still expected to be very busy.

BTP will have extra officers on duty as thousands of fans throughout England and Scotland descent on Hampden Park for this significant match. They’ll be on hand to reassure the travelling public, but also to deter, disrupt and detect criminality.

Queuing systems will be in place at key locations across the network, and fans are advised to leave plenty of extra time for their journey – as they may not be able to board their first train of choice. Customers are reminded that, in addition to the main route through Falkirk High, there are also trains from Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts and Bathgate.

Scotland fans will be directed to Mount Florida station before and after the game, while England supporters must use to King’s Park. Additional carriages and services will be running between Glasgow Central and Hampden before and after the game.

To avoid disappointment, fans are being urged to plan their journeys in advance. In particular, they are asked not leave it until the last minute to head to the ground, and to be aware that there are only limited long-distance services after full-time. Where possible, customers travelling to further away destinations should head to either Glasgow Central or Queen Street as soon as they can after the final whistle.

Officers from BTP will be working closely with ScotRail Alliance and other train operators in the build-up this mighty match. This is a cross-border operation and officers have been meticulously planning for many months alongside Police Scotland and train operators. Extra officers will be patrolling train key stations and will be joining fans on board trains before and after the match.

Alcohol bans will be in place on many routes, and customers are reminded that the consumption or open carrying of alcohol is not permitted on any ScotRail service before 10am or after 9pm. Officers will be patrolling the network before and after the game, to reassure the travelling public and to deter anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Jacqueline Taggart, the ScotRail Alliance’s customer experience director, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming fans from both sides of the border onboard our trains this weekend.

“We want everyone to have great time at the match, but more importantly, to stay safe. With this in mind, police and extra staff will be on hand to assist at key locations across our network. Please help them to help you by following their instructions.

“We’ll be doing all we can to get fans to and from the match. You can play your part by planning your journey now – remember not to leave it to the last train of the night to get home, as all trains are going to be very busy. To help reduce your need to queue, please buy your tickets through to Mount Florida or King’s Park in advance – not on the day.”

Chief Superintendent John McBride, leading the operation for British Transport Police, said: “This is a mighty event for both teams and we’re looking forward to welcoming spectators as they arrive in Glasgow. Our policing operation will stretch the breadth of the nation and will involve a large number of officers.

“We want spectators to have a fun and enjoyable journey towards this match and will be on hand if they need assistance. Likewise, we will also be taking a zero-tolerance approach towards any individuals or groups who exhibit anti-social or criminal behaviour. There is no place for hooligan or intimidating behaviour and we will be taking firm action against those who are out to cause trouble.

“I would like to remind passengers travelling longer distances, that there will be few trains departing after the final whistle. Therefore, I would urge them to plan ahead and make sure they have booked accommodation or alternative travel options.

“Passengers are of course the eyes and ears of the rail network and I would ask them to remain vigilant on their journey and report suspicious behaviour to us.”

Anyone who wants to report crime or antisocial behaviour on the railway should do so by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 – in an emergency always call 999.