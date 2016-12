Police Scotland can confirm that a 15 years-old male has been charged in relation to a fire at the Station Hotel, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh, which was reported on the evening of Monday, October, 24.

A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.

Enquiry Officer, Detective Constable Barry Wallace said: "I would like to thank the members of the local community who assisted us throughout our enquiry."