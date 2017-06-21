Three more men face Broch murder charge

Another three men have appeared in court charged with murder following a man’s death in Fraserburgh.

Gary Clampett, 39, died after an alleged disturbance in the town’s Fernie Place in the early hours of Sunday.

John Henderson, 46, from Fraserburgh, Thomas Martin, 44, from Peterhead, and Gary Martin, 36, from Fraserburgh, appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court this afternoon.

They were also charged with attempted murder and Henderson with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

All three made no plea and were remanded in custody for further examination.

Two men appeared in the same court on Tuesday charged with murdering Mr Clampett.

Barry Martin, 31, and Joseph Martin, 39, both from Fraserburgh, were also accused of attempted murder.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody for further examination.