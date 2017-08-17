Two charged in connection with theft of car and cigarettes

Two men aged 30 and 38 from the Fraserburgh area are expected to appear at court today (Thursday August 17) charged in connection with an alleged Theft by Housebreaking at Barrasgate Road at the weekend whereby a car and cigarettes were reported stolen.

The incident, which involved a Ford Fiesta, was reported to Police on Sunday August 13.

Both the vehicle and cigarettes have since been recovered.

Detective Sergeant Sam Buchan, of the North East Division CID Proactive Unit, said: ''I would like to thank the Fraserburgh public for their assistance with this enquiry."

He added: "In addition I would like to remind the local community to please take preventative measures within your home to prevent you becoming the victim of crime. Even the smallest deterrent, including simply ensuring your doors and windows are locked, might be the difference between you becoming a victim or not.

"We continue to have the safety of the local community as our highest priority and would urge the public to contact Police with any information relating to suspicious behaviour or unusual activity where you live.''

If you can provide Police with information relating to suspicious activity in your area contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you wish to remain anonymous.