Police can confirm that as part of efforts to trace missing man Robert Stevenson, 65, of Portsoy, his taxi, a blue Dacia Duster has been found.

The body of a man has also been found. He is yet to be formally identified but the family of Mr Stevenson have been updated.

Police located the vehicle at around 10pm on Sunday, May 14, off the B9031 near Pennan. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Members of the public and media are thanked for their assistance.