Warrants carried out in days of action under Operation Pine

A number of persons have been arrested and a total of 18 warrants executed as Police Scotland continues its high profile crackdown on violent crime across the North East under Operation PINE.

Community Policing Teams at Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Banff were deployed on 16 and 17 January and were focused on tracing offenders that were wanted on outstanding warrants.

The initiative focused on the Banff and Buchan areas.

The warrants were issued as a result of persons failing to appear for court summons in relation to various outstanding crimes including thefts and road traffic offences.

Banff based Sergeant, Colin Houston, said: "This latest initiative shows that we are committed to targeting crime and those who choose to flout the criminal justice system.

"Our message is clear that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and those who fail to attend court or fail to pay fines will be dealt with robustly and brought before the courts at the earliest opportunity."