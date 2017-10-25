Where 45 minutes can last for several hours

Police have received numerous complaints about the anarchy which prevailed on Fraserburgh High Street, caused by irresponsible drivers.

Traffic frequently came to a standstill as motorists tried to squeeze into tiny spaces, others parked illegally, and some stayed all day despite being allowed only a limited period.

Ironically, some of the all-day parkers appeared to be shopkeepers, who, one would have thought, would have wanted to keep spaces free for their customers.

Police in Aberdeenshire have written to shop proprietors in the street. Inspector Kevin Goldie wrote: “I write hoping that you and your staff will help alleviate the problem by not exceeding [45 minutes].

“If this problem continues my officers will have no option but to enforce this restriction by issuing parking tickets to those responsible.”

A colleague at our sister paper, the Forfar Dispatch, recalls a similar situation when there was no policing of parking in the town. Then Angus Council appointed wardens, there was a blitz on parking and sense has returned.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Head of Transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “Responsibility for the enforcement of on-street parking currently lies with Police Scotland, who are clearly taking steps to address community concerns.

“The council is however currently consulting on proposals including the de-criminalisation of on-street parking, which would enable it to take action in such circumstances. We would welcome local views in response to that before the online consultation closes on October 31.

“Currently the council is only responsible for enforcing restrictions in public car parks and in Fraserburgh a period of free parking is available at these sites.

“Parking which is accessible, well managed and which encourages fair usage is beneficial for town centres and those using local facilities.”