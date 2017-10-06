Woman charged following Class A drugs recovery

A 42-year-old woman has been charged following the recovery of drugs with a 'street' value of more than £1,400 in Fraserburgh on Thursday October 5.

Heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis along with a mid-three figure sum of cash were recovered during the execution of a drugs search warrant in the Academy Road area.

The woman is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (October 6).

DC Sam Scott, of the CID Proactive Fraserburgh unit, said: "I would like to thank the local community for their patience while this activity was carried out."

He added: "Proactive, intelligence-led action is crucial to remove illegal substances from our communities. However, we need assistance from the public to help us do this so we can target our resources to the right places at the right times.

"I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs to call Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous. By working together we can make the area you live an even safer place to live."