Crimond Medical Centre set to move to new premises

Crimond Medical Centre will be moving to its new premises in the village next month.

The move will take place the week of November 6, with the official opening taking place on Wednesday, November 8.

In the run-up to the move, staff have issued the following information to patients:

Repeat medication requests received until October 31 will be doubled, meaning that patients will receive two months’ supply to last them up until the end of November (this excludes any controlled drugs and acute medication).

From November 1 to 14, staff will only be issuing acute medication as/when given to patients. No repeat medication will be printed during this time. This is ato allow the move of all computers to the new building and make sure all systems are working correctly.

From November 6 to 14, only emergencies will be seen, or any patients that are requested to come in for review by a doctor or nurse.

This is to allow the move of all furniture and computers to the new building and to make sure that all systems are working correctly.

If in doubt, patients are asked to call the practice and the receptionists will advise . If any patients have any questions, they are asked to contact the medical centre.

Practice manager, Caroline Ironside, said: “We apologise in advance for an inconvenience caused during the two weeks but are sure that all patients will realise it will be worth it when we open in our new building.”