Search

'Dare to Fall' for this talented young author's touching tale?

Estelle, who attended Buchanhaven Primary School and Peterhead Academy, says she was encouraged to write by her teachers throughout primary school.

Estelle, who attended Buchanhaven Primary School and Peterhead Academy, says she was encouraged to write by her teachers throughout primary school.

0
Have your say

A talented young author from Peterhead who had an  unconventional route to publishing success releases her fourth novel, ‘Dare To Fall’, this month.

Estelle Maskame (20) started her writing career with a Justin Beiber fan account on Twitter when she was only 13 years old.

She quickly amassed a large gathering of international followers and when this reached around 3000 she began sharing a link to her own novel online, chapter by chapter, and asked her followers for feedback.

When Estelle hit 100,000 followers she switched to a personal Wattpad account, an online writing community, and she was only 16 when she finished her trilogy of books called DIMILY (Did I Mention I Love You?).

Over the course of three and a half years DIMILY got four million hits and she subsequently landed a three-book deal with Black & White Publishing.

The DIMILY series is now published in 16 different countries and has sold over half a million copies worldwide.

Estelle, who attended Buchanhaven Primary School and Peterhead Academy, says she was encouraged to write by her teachers throughout primary school.

She said: “My P7 teacher, Danica Smith, commented on a story of mine once that I wrote like a real author, and that has stuck with me ever since.

“I loved writing from a young age.

“We were asked to write a story once a week, but I enjoyed it so much that I also began writing at home.

“It was a hobby I was passionate about that has now turned into my career.”

Estelle admits that Peterhead was a rather boring place to grow up, but despite this she still enjoys living there.

She added: “Cities are too busy for me, so I love living in a town, especially because everyone I care about is within a five-minute drive.”

Estelle is doing an exclusive tour of Waterstones bookshops in Scotland to launch her new book, ‘Dare To Fall’, which follows the story of a girl who is terrified of grief as she falls for a boy who is grieving.

She says this comes from her own personal fear of losing people close to her.

The tour starts in Aberdeen with a launch party on Wednesday, July 26, and she will then meet fans in Inverness, Stirling, Perth, St Andrew’s, Dundee and Glasgow ending up in Edinburgh on Saturday, August 18.